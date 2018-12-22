Ghosn’s detention puts Japan justice system under microscope

In this May 12, 2016, photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during a joint press conference with Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in Yokohama, near Tokyo. The arrest of Nissan’s former chairman is drawing attention to the criminal justice system in Japan, where there is no presumption of innocence and accused people can be held for months before trial. The system, sometimes called “hostage justice,” has come under fire from human rights advocates. But Ghosn’s plight is routine in Japan. People have signed confessions, even to killings they never committed, just to get out of the ordeal. The conviction rate in Japan is 99 percent. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo