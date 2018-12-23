Guyana condemns ‘hostile act’ by Venezuela in local waters

Guyana's foreign ministry is condemning what it says was a dangerous incursion into local waters, after a Norwegian ship hired by ExxonMobil was intercepted by a Venezuelan naval vessel.
The ship, Ramform Tethys, was contracted to conduct seismic work by the company in a block off Guyana's coast.
It was approached Saturday morning by the Venezuelan navy, which did not board the ship and later left the area.
In a statement, the foreign ministry called the incident an "illegal, aggressive and hostile act" by Venezuela "which once again demonstrates the real threat to Guyana's economic development by its western neighbor."
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
It said that it would be bringing "this latest act of illegality and blatant disrespect for Guyana's sovereignty" to the attention of the United Nations.
Comments