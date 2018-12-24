Maryland requiring financial disclosure for inaugural balls

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, the MGM lion stands in front of the 23-story hotel during a preview tour of the MGM National Harbor hotel and casino in Oxon Hill, Md. Maryland Gov. Hogan plans to hold a $150-per-ticket inaugural gala at the complex in January, and for the first time in state history, private donations that fund inaugural festivities for the governor will be made public in financial disclosure reports. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo