Business

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

The Associated Press

December 26, 2018 01:23 PM

NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Monday

    Wed.       Mon.

F

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .9101     0.9101

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.33       1.31

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.75    14.75

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.0005     1.9600

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.0213     1.0213

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2709     1.2709

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2289       2289

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5500       5500

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   44.51      43.67

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  156.25     156.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   73.85      77.22

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.65¼       3.69¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  8.38        8.52 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 309.50       307.60

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.20        5.26½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.19¼        6.31¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.19½       3.19¼

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .27¼         .27¼

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .27¾         .27¾

 Aluminum per lb LME 0.8611      0.8708

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7202        7202

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6903      2.7155

 Gold Handy & Harman 1261.25    1261.25

 Silver Handy & Harman  15.152     14.770

 Lead per metric ton LME 1976.50    1958.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  24,000     24,000

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  792.00     792.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  800.10     789.40

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1502     1.1724

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   69.02       68.75

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   81.40      81.40

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    3.500     3.460

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

  Comments  