BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Wholesale cash prices Monday
Wed. Mon.
F
Broilers national comp wtd av .9101 0.9101
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.33 1.31
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.75 14.75
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0005 1.9600
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.0213 1.0213
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2709 1.2709
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2289 2289
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5500 5500
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 44.51 43.67
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 156.25 156.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 73.85 77.22
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.65¼ 3.69¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.38 8.52
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 309.50 307.60
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.20 5.26½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.19¼ 6.31¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.19½ 3.19¼
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .27¼ .27¼
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .27¾ .27¾
Aluminum per lb LME 0.8611 0.8708
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7202 7202
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6903 2.7155
Gold Handy & Harman 1261.25 1261.25
Silver Handy & Harman 15.152 14.770
Lead per metric ton LME 1976.50 1958.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 24,000 24,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 792.00 792.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 800.10 789.40
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1502 1.1724
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 69.02 68.75
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 81.40 81.40
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.500 3.460
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
