Alabama editorial roundup

Dec. 18
The Opelika-Auburn News on a professor who called for U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby to take a stronger leadership role in helping to address immigration:
An Auburn University professor who immigrated to the United States from India has called on U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby to take a stronger leadership role in helping to address the nation's muddy and emotional mess with immigration.
The senior senator from Alabama should listen and heed the call, and do so sooner rather than later.
Sarit Dhar is an associate professor of physics and the Thomas and Jean Walter Chair at Auburn. He authored an op-ed published this month in the Opelika-Auburn News that quickly began trending when published online.
Dhar not only shared his personal struggle — and it was a struggle — to become a productive, law-abiding, valuable citizen in the United States, but also why the state of Alabama and institutions such as Auburn University and other research entities should care.
"I came to the United States from India in 2000, and like numerous other immigrants in Alabama, I take great pride in training the workforce and contributing to America's economy," Dhar said. "But the legal path I followed to citizenship has become much more challenging, and that's hurting Alabama:
"Fewer international students are applying to our graduate science, technology, engineering and math programs."
There continues to be more than enough documentation in media and government reports to show the painful plight of legitimate immigrants trying to become American citizens and, like Dhar and those he aspires to teach, contributors to the nation's progress.
Professors of physics such as Dhar don't just grow on trees.
Auburn University is and has high goals in growing as one of the nation's leading research universities in several fields, such as aerospace, cybersecurity and other programs where physics, science and engineering all come together.
Other universities, such as the University of Alabama at Birmingham, are pioneers and trend-setters in fields such as medicine.
Immigration plays a vital role in bringing to the United States the brightest students who then often become the smartest teachers of yet other bright students in such important fields of need.
These very valuable contributors to the American economy, society and security, however, are getting caught in the dragnet of what has become a political fishing expedition more than a policy reform.
And as Dhar points out, not only does the United States face missing out on the best of the best in the global talent pool, but it is our competitors around the world who most stand to gain.
"The path I followed has become significantly more challenging and is hurting America's ability to attract exceptional international students," said Dhar, who earned his Ph.D. at Vanderbilt University. "Instead, they are studying elsewhere and building businesses in countries that compete with the U.S."
Shelby recently became chairman of the highly influential and powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. He already had influence as one of the nation's most senior statesmen in the Senate, but his new appointment only elevated his status.
Alabama — and the nation — needs him to listen to constituents back home such as Dhar.
Before it's too late.
Dec. 19
The Decatur Daily on robocalls:
When 40 attorneys general from across the nation come together in agreement that there's a problem that cannot be solved simply by passing more laws, you know you are through the looking glass.
Indeed, there is a hint of desperation in the press statement issued by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office. Marshall is one of the 40 attorneys general desperate to do something to combat the menace of robocalls — but not really having a clear idea what.
"Robocalls are not simply annoying but have become a persistent harassment that is disrupting the lives of our citizens and can be a means for scammers to steal their hard-earned money and savings," Marshall says. "We are committed to working together to find a constructive way to combat this growing problem. Robocalls, as well as spoofing which is often done to make it appear the calls are coming from someone known and reputable, will require technological solutions. We support the efforts of telecom companies to address this and urge them to reach and implement solutions as soon as possible."
The call for "technological solutions" rather than legislative ones from people whose first instinct usually is to demand lawmakers enact new laws and grant them new powers shows you just how dire the situation is. Despite attempts to legislate away the problem of robocalls, such as the national Do Not Call Registry, our phones are still ringing off the hook. And if your number is on the registry, you can be pretty sure the computer on the other end of the line is in the employ of scammers.
Americans receive an estimated 30 billion unwanted and illegal robocalls a year, and the problem is getting worse. New laws will do little to stem the flow, as the robocallers are already ignoring the laws currently on the books.
"The lawyers and the law enforcers for the most part are not techies," Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt told The Wichita Eagle. "And that's why this becomes a difficult challenge. When you need a technological solution, you have to engage people who are not in the law enforcement business. But in order to enforce the law, of course, you have to have people who are in the law enforcement business."
The Eagle notes two technological developments have enabled robocallers: low-cost, internet-based telephone service and readily available software that allows robocallers to pretend to be calling from different numbers, appearing to be local calls or even calls from people you know.
In a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, the attorneys general admit many robocallers "simply do not care about the law and have a more insidious agenda — casting a net of illegal robocalls to ensnare vulnerable victims in scams to steal money or sensitive, personal information. In fact, reports indicate, of the 4 billion illegal robocalls made just this past August, 1.8 billion were associated with a scam."
Marshall and the other attorneys general are looking to: "Develop a detailed understanding of what is technologically feasible to minimize unwanted robocalls and illegal telemarketing, press the major telecom companies to expedite the best possible solutions for consumers, and determine whether states should make further recommendations to the Federal Communications Commission."
Or, in plain English, the attorneys general are turning to the telecommunications companies and saying, "Please, please help us!"
We echo that sentiment. Scam robocalls aren't going to be stopped by laws and regulations. The telecom industry created this problem by giving us inexpensive long-distance phone service. It's going to have to solve it.
Please, please help us!
