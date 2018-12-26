Sudan’s protests point to weaknesses in Bashir’s rule

FILE - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Sudan's President Omar Bashir attends a ceremony for Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Bashir is one of the Middle East’s longest ruling leaders and has crushed two previous bouts of protests in recent years. He may do so yet again, but the eruption in December 2018 of protests in his country point to fraying in support by those who have helped keep his grip on power. Burhan Ozbilici, File AP Photo