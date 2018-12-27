Elon Musk asks judge to toss diver’s lawsuit in Thai dustup

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk speaks in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is asking a California judge to throw out a lawsuit filed against him by a British diver who accused the tech entrepreneur of falsely calling him a pedophile. A court filing Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, argues that "the public knew from the outset that Musk's insults were not intended to be statements of fact." Chris Carlson, File AP Photo