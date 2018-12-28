Downtown Olympia restaurant Ramblin Jacks announces closure, effective immediately

Ramblin Jacks, a longtime downtown Olympia restaurant, announced on Facebook that it is permanently closed, effective immediately. The post came at about 8:30 a.m. Friday.
In the Facebook announcement, the restaurant thanked customers for their support, and cited no specific reason for the closure.
The announcement is a stark change in tone from its prior Facebook post on Dec. 23 saying the restaurant would be closed for the holidays but would resume normal service again Friday, Dec. 28.
No sign with news of the closure or any other details were posted on the exterior of Ramblin Jacks on Friday. A “For Lease” sign sat in a window to the right of the restaurant’s front entrance.
The restaurant — known for its barbecue, wood-fired pizza — has been at Fourth Avenue and Cherry Street for more than 20 years.
Ramblin Jacks was owned in part by Adam Adrian, who is in the restaurant ownership group, The Ramblin Restaurant Group. Other local restaurants in the group include Mercato Ristorante near the Olympia Farmers Market, I.talia Pizzeria in west Olympia, and Ramblin Jacks Ribeye in Lewis County. Adrian also is a partner in the Olympia restaurant State & Central.
Attempts by The Olympian to contact Adrian on Friday were unsuccessful.
