Top 2018 Mississippi stories include Senate race, road money

FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, clinic escort Kim Gibson helps people enter the parking lot of the Jackson Women's Health Organization in Jackson, Miss., the only facility in the state that performs abortions, as a protester stands in the background. Among the 2018 top stories in Mississippi, is that abortion-rights groups sued after the state enacted a ban on abortion after 15 weeks. U.S District Judge Carlton Reeves issued a temporary restraining order the day after the ban was issued to keep the state from enforcing the law. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo