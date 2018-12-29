New laws are putting California further at odds with Trump

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2018 file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Sacramento, Calif. Brown steps down Jan. 7 after signing more than 1,000 bills into law during his last year in office, most of which take effect with the Jan. 1 start of the new year. They continue positioning California as a bastion of liberal activism and goad to Republican President Donald Trump on topics including climate change, criminal justice and gender discrimination. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo