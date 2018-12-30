California’s legal cannabis marketplace: By the numbers

In this Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 photo customers line up to buy cannabis at The Apothecarium during the store's first day of recreational marijuana sales in San Francisco. State regulators get credit for taking on the massive job of transforming the longstanding illegal and medicinal marijuana markets into a unified, multibillion-dollar industry, but the results have been mixed. Some companies are doing well, but many others are not. Noah Berger,File AP Photo