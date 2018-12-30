Vermont to pay remote workers to move to the state

Vermont is hoping to attract new residents and boost its population and workforce by paying some of them to relocate to the state.
The state starts accepting applications on Jan. 1 for the program , which pays people who work remotely for an out-of-state company to move to Vermont.
The state will pay those new residents up to $10,000 over a period of two years. The grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis with $500,000 allocated for the program. Among the expenses that can be covered are relocation costs and computer software and hardware.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Vermont has the third-highest median age, 42.7 years, in the nation. The state's population overall is flat or slightly shrinking.
