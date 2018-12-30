Business

Vermont to pay remote workers to move to the state

The Associated Press

December 30, 2018 08:06 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont is hoping to attract new residents and boost its population and workforce by paying some of them to relocate to the state.

The state starts accepting applications on Jan. 1 for the program , which pays people who work remotely for an out-of-state company to move to Vermont.

The state will pay those new residents up to $10,000 over a period of two years. The grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis with $500,000 allocated for the program. Among the expenses that can be covered are relocation costs and computer software and hardware.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Vermont has the third-highest median age, 42.7 years, in the nation. The state's population overall is flat or slightly shrinking.

