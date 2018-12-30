Frisco post office renamed for fallen Flight for Life pilot

A Colorado post office has been renamed in honor of a Flight for Life pilot who was killed in a 2015 helicopter crash.
The Summit Daily reported Thursday the post office in Frisco will be named for Patrick E. Mahany Jr.
Mahany was responding to a call when the helicopter crashed and caught fire during takeoff at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.
Flight nurses Dave Repsher and Matt Bowe were severely injured.
The crash prompted Congress to pass a provision requiring newly built civilian helicopters to be equipped with crash-resistant fuel tanks.
