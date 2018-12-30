New Mexico child welfare secretary reflects on tenure

In this Dec. 6, 2018, photo, Monique Jacobson, outgoing secretary of the state Children, Youth and Families Department, speaks during an interview at the Youth Diagnostic and Development Center in Albuquerque, N.M. The development center, a locked and secure facility in Albuquerque for incarcerated youths, is one of Jacobson's favorite places to visit. In terms of adult intervention in the lives of troubled kids, the outgoing cabinet secretary says this is where the rubber meets the road. The Albuquerque Journal via AP Adolphe Pierre-Louis