You know that office building in Tumwater that never went anywhere? It’s finally coming down

A proposed office building in Tumwater that was stymied by the Great Recession, and then sat unfinished as a steel skeleton for at least a decade, is finally coming down, according to city of Tumwater and Port of Olympia officials.
The city received a notice of application last month, requesting a demolition permit to disassemble the 80,000-square-foot structure. The unfinished building sits on property owned by the port at 7185 Cleanwater Drive SW. It is next door to an office building that is home to the state Attorney General’s Office.
Tumwater permit manager Chris Carlson said Thursday the site is subject to some environmental review before the demolition permit can be issued. However, he expects the city to issue a determination of non-significance about mid-January, followed by the permit toward the end of the month. Work might begin in February, he said A DNS would mean an environmental impact statement would not be required.
Sometime before or near the Great Recession, the port signed a long-term ground lease with a company called Airdustrial Equity LLC that was developing office buildings for state tenants, port spokeswoman Jennie Foglia-Jones said Thursday.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A member of that limited liability company is Herb Simon, a Tacoma-based real estate investor, Secretary of State data show.
Simon, according to Olympian archives, developed the environmentally friendly Attorney General’s Office building next door, which was dedicated in 2007. He then embarked on the office building at 7185 Cleanwater Drive. Although he was issued a building permit, and work began on the structure, the recession finally arrived, Carlson said.
The company that is seeking the demolition permit is called Contour Engineering LLC of Gig Harbor. As part of their work, they anticipate 24 trips a day to demolish the structure and haul steel from the site, according to city information.
Once the structure has been removed, the port has no immediate plans for the property, Foglia-Jones said.
Comments