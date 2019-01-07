Chinese newspaper warns US not to push too hard on trade

Deputy U.S. trade representative, Jeffrey D. Gerrish who is leading a U.S. trade delegation leaves from a hotel for a second day of meetings with Chinese officials in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Facing a March deadline, talks aimed at ending a trade war between China and the U.S. are underway, with the world's two biggest economies expressing optimism over the potential for progress but neither indicating its stance has changed. Ng Han Guan AP Photo