Samsung, like Apple, feels sting of slowing global growth

FILE - In this July 31, 2018 file photo, employees walk past logos of the Samsung Electronics Co. at its office in Seoul, South Korea, Samsung is giving a weak fourth-quarter operating profit forecast, as the smartphone and memory chip maker contends with increased competition and softer chip demand. The announcement, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, follows Apple’s disclosure that its revenue for the last quarter of 2018 will fall well below projections, a decrease the company traced mainly to China. Apple is one of Samsung’s chip customers. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo