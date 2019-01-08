Peru’s attorney general resigns over corruption probe

A protester dressed as a judge shows a miniature copy of Peru's constitution and fake money, next to a woman holding a sign that reads in Spanish "Chavarry Get Out," referring to Peru's attorney general Pedro Chavarry, at San Martin Plaza in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Chavarry on Wednesday reversed his dismissal of the lead investigators in a sweeping corruption probe into top officials, retreating in the face of a growing public outcry and a bid by the president that could remove him from office. Martin Mejia AP Photo