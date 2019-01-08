The Latest: Takeoffs resume at London’s Heathrow Airport

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 file photo, a woman waits in the departures area at Gatwick airport, near London, as the airport remains closed after drones were spotted over the airfield last night and this morning. London's Heathrow Airport suspended flight departures as a precaution Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 after a reported drone sighting that came just three weeks after a rash of drone sightings shut London's Gatwick Airport. Tim Ireland, file AP Photo