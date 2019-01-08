Missouri Legislature convening with new faces in many places

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, Missouri state Sen. Dave Schatz speaks to reporters, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri will have new faces in many places when the General Assembly convenes Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, for its annual session. Rep. Elijah Haahr and Sen. Schatz are expected to be elected by colleagues to take over the top positions in the House and Senate after their predecessors were prohibited by term limits from seeking re-election. David A. Lieb, File AP Photo