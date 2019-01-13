Truck crashes into plane at airport

Authorities say a truck carrying toilet waste crashed into an airplane at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.
The New York Daily News reports the crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at Terminal 5.
Airport officials say the truck became wedged under a JetBlue flight heading to Denver, and passengers were forced to get off as workers tried to dislodge the truck.
The driver of the truck has been hospitalized for minor injuries.
No passengers were injured, and JetBlue officials say the flight was moved to a different aircraft.
