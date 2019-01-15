Business

Insurer Parker, Smith & Feek hiring in Tacoma

By Debbie Cockrell

January 15, 2019 12:33 PM

Screengrab from Parker, Smith & Feek website. The insurer is hiring next week in Tacoma. Jobs with the company already are posted on sites such as indeed.com.
Screengrab from Parker, Smith & Feek website. The insurer is hiring next week in Tacoma. Jobs with the company already are posted on sites such as indeed.com.
Screengrab from Parker, Smith & Feek website. The insurer is hiring next week in Tacoma. Jobs with the company already are posted on sites such as indeed.com. psfinc.com

Business insurance company Parker, Smith & Feek appears to be expanding into Tacoma with a new office.

The insurer, with offices in Portland, Oregon, Bellevue and Anchorage, Alaska, has posted Tacoma jobs on sites including indeed.com. WorkSource Pierce also has posted details of a hiring event for the company on Facebook.

The hiring fair takes place 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at the new offices for WorkSource Pierce, 2121 S. State St., Suite 300, Tacoma.

According to the fair’s posting on Facebook, “Come prepared to process an online application and interview on the day of the hiring event.” So bring your resume.

On-the-spot interviews will take place the day of the event. RSVP via email at raquel.medina@rescare.com.

No word yet as to how many total jobs the company is hiring for in Tacoma.

Full-time positions advertised with the new office include associate account administrator, account administrator, senior account administrator, account manager and benefits account manager.

The company handles commercial insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, risk management and surety.

Debbie Cockrell

Debbie Cockrell has been with The News Tribune since 2009. She reports on business and development, local and regional issues.

