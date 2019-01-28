Toshiba unveils robot to probe melted Fukushima nuclear fuel

Toshiba Corp.'s energy systems unit group manager Jun Suzuki shows a remote-controlled melted fuel probe device at its facility in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Toshiba unveiled the device carrying tongs that comes out of a long telescopic pipe for an internal probe in one of three damaged reactor chambers at Japan’s tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant - this time to touch chunks of melted fuel. Mari Yamaguchi AP Photo