Apple turns off group FaceTime amid reports of bug

FILE- This Oct. 22, 2018, file photo shows the iPhone XR, left, that has a single lens, and the iPhone XS Max that has two lenses, in New York. Wall Street expects that Apple's latest quarterly snapshot will show mixed results. Financial analysts predict the technology giant's fiscal first-quarter earnings rose from a year earlier, while revenue declined. Apple serves up its results for the October-December quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29. Richard Drew, File AP Photo