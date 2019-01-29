Colorado Supreme Court won’t reconsider oil and gas decision

FILE - This Feb. 13, 2017 file photo shows a crude oil storage tank behind a fence near Mead, Colo. On Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, the Colorado Supreme Court rejected a request to reconsider its ruling that oil and gas regulators don't have to make health and environmental protection their top priority. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, who include Hispanics and Native Americans, hoped for stronger health and environmental rules. They asked the justices to revisit their ruling, arguing that it was partially based on an opinion written by a lower court judge who resigned after allegedly using a slur. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo