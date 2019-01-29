Business

After bankruptcy, PG&E headed back to court over wildfires

By SUDHIN THANAWALA Associated Press

January 29, 2019 08:40 PM

Brandon Harami, center, and others yell during a California Public Utilities Commission meeting in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. California regulators have approved a measure allowing Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. to immediately obtain credit and loans while the company is under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Brandon Harami, center, and others yell during a California Public Utilities Commission meeting in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. California regulators have approved a measure allowing Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. to immediately obtain credit and loans while the company is under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Jeff Chiu AP Photo
Brandon Harami, center, and others yell during a California Public Utilities Commission meeting in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. California regulators have approved a measure allowing Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. to immediately obtain credit and loans while the company is under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Jeff Chiu AP Photo
SAN FRANCISCO

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will be back in a U.S. courtroom a day after filing for bankruptcy.

The nation's largest utility will try to convince a judge at a hearing Wednesday not to order dramatic steps aimed at preventing its equipment from causing more wildfires.

U.S. Judge William Alsup is overseeing a criminal conviction against PG&E on pipeline safety charges stemming from a deadly gas line explosion in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2010.

He proposed earlier this month as part of its probation that PG&E remove or trim all trees that could fall onto its power lines in high-wind conditions and shut off power at certain times. PG&E shot back in a court filing that the judge's proposals would endanger lives and could cost as much as $150 billion.

  Comments  