Hiring for 2020 census happening now. Here’s where to apply

By Debbie Cockrell

January 30, 2019 11:37 AM

The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring for temporary positions for the 2020 census.
The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring for temporary positions for the 2020 census. Michelle R. Smith Associated Press file, 2018
Need work? Once again, the U.S. Census Bureau is sending out a call for temporary workers in advance of the 2020 U.S. census.

An earlier notice was sent out in November in anticipation of staffing a Tacoma field office.

The new general hiring call is to continue to fill temporary jobs, including office and census-taker positions. The jobs are promoted as a way to earn extra income if you already are employed.

The pay ranges from $18.50 to $23 an hour, according to pay rates listed on the U.S. Census site.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number and be a U.S. citizen.

Applicants also are required to have a valid email address and submit to a criminal background check and review of criminal records, including fingerprinting.

The work’s hours may include days, evenings and/or weekends.

To apply, go to the bureau’s website: https://bit.ly/2CWS2Bd

