West Virginia officials offer cold-weather safety tips

The Associated Press

January 30, 2019 04:45 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia state officials are offering some cold-weather safety advice for residents.

The state fire marshal's office said generators should be used in a well-ventilated area at least 5 feet (1.5 meters) away from all doors, windows and vent openings with exhaust directed away from the building. Never put a generator in a garage, even with the door open. Also, never refuel a generator while it is hot.

The agency also says to install carbon monoxide alarms in your home.

The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says only one heat-producing appliance such as a space heater should be plugged into an electrical outlet at a time. And anything that can burn should be kept at least 3 feet away from heat sources such as space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves and radiators.

