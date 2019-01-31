Appeal curbs heat use by 10 percent in Michigan amid cold

Fire comes out of the top of two silo-looking structures at the compressor station at Consumers Energy in Armada Township, Mich. Consumers Energy has called on customers to voluntarily reduce their natural gas usage following a fire at a suburban Detroit gas compressor station amid bitterly cold weather. The Jackson-based utility says no one was injured in the fire Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at its Ray Natural Gas Compressor Station in Macomb County. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Detroit News via AP Todd McInturf