US average mortgage rates edge up; 30-year at 4.46 percent

The Associated Press

January 31, 2019 08:09 AM

FILE- This Jan. 4, 2019, file photo shows a house for sale in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood. On Thursday, Jan. 31, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.
WASHINGTON

U.S. long-term mortgage rates edged up after declining in recent weeks.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose to 4.46 percent, from 4.45 percent last week. Despite the recent declines, home borrowing rates are above last year's levels. The key 30-year rate averaged 4.22 percent a year ago.

The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate loans ticked up to 3.89 percent from 3.88 percent.

The recent decline in mortgage rates has been a spur to prospective homebuyers. Sales of new U.S. homes soared 16.9 percent November.

