AP Interview: House speaker wants to revisit taxes at pump

FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield R-Levering, speaks to the media after swearing in and opening ceremonies for the State of Michigan 100th Legislature in Lansing, Mich. Chatfield, who will lead the chamber the next two years, says the Legislature should address how a portion of taxes that drivers pay at the pump does not help fund the roads. Detroit News via AP, File Rod Sanford