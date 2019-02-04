Ryanair’s longtime CEO gets a new 5-year term

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 26, 2014 file photo, Chief Executive of Ryanair Michael O'Leary speaks during an interview in London. O’Leary will remain for another five years, after the company overhauled its corporate structure and gave its longtime leader a new contract. Europe’s biggest airline by passengers said Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 it will move to a group structure called Ryanair Holdings Plc. Kirsty Wigglesworth, file AP Photo