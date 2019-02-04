Rare snow falls on Seattle as Midwest thaws from cold blast

A lone car finds its way along an otherwise deserted street through snow and a cold wind Monday morning, Feb. 4, 2019, in Seattle. Western Washington was hit by a major winter storm, with several inches of snow, cold temperatures and bone-chilling winds overnight and into the day Monday. Numerous school districts have closed for the day and temperatures were in the low 20s across much of the region with wind chills in the teens. Elaine Thompson AP Photo