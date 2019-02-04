UK official signs order to extradite tycoon Mallya to India

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 file photo, Indian business man Vijay Mallya takes a smoking break outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Britain’s Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday Feb. 4, 2019, signed the order paving the way for the extradition of tycoon Vijay Mallya to India to face financial fraud allegations. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo