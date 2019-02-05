Lunar New Year allows US companies to find prosperity too

Decorations, part of a Lunar New Year installation, are placed in the main atrium of a mall Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. In recent years, the Lunar or Chinese New Year, which people around the globe are ringing in Tuesday, seems to have achieved all-American status. Major companies are celebrating and capitalizing on a holiday that at its heart is about being with loved ones and wishing for prosperity and good luck. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo