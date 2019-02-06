Lawmakers hold hearing on ambulance cameras legislation

Lawmakers held a hearing in the Maine capital for a bill that would place cameras in all ambulances.
Bill sponsor Democratic state Sen. Dave Miramant says a constituent brought up the issue of whether all people are treated equally in emergency care. WABI-TV reports the legislation would require a recording of any time a patient is being transported in an emergency situation.
The bill would also require recording transportation from one health care facility to another. Footage would be kept securely for three months, and then destroyed.
Opponents of the bill, including emergency service workers, say they have concerns about privacy issues and cost.
