Struggling Dubai amusement park abandons Six Flags expansion

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2016 file photo, people visit the Legoland at Dubai Parks & Resorts in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A massive amusement park in Dubai says it is abandoning plans to build a $454-million Six Flags. DXB Entertainments, which runs Dubai Parks & Resorts, said in a statement filed on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 on the local stock market, that a planned financial instrument was "no longer available and the Six Flags Dubai project cannot proceed at this time." Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo