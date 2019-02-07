Longtime AP reporter, broadcast editor dead at 59

This June, 2001 photo provided by Vicki Smith shows Annie Shooman in Oakland., Md. Shooman, a longtime Associated Press reporter and broadcast editor who was loved by colleagues for her stubborn dedication and infectious optimism, has died. Shooman, 59, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in a hospital outside Portland, Ore., from complications with multiple sclerosis, a disease she had wrestled with for more than two decades, her close friend and former AP colleague, Allison Barker, said in a phone interview. (Vicki Smith via AP) Vicki Smith AP