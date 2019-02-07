Long lines to buy meat illustrate Iran’s economic woes

In this Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 photo, butcher Ghasem Olfatian works at his shop in Tehran, Iran. The economy faces multiple struggles as the country marks the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Inflation continues to rise as its currency depreciates and university graduates are unable to find jobs. Some of the challenges stem from the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions while other problems date back to the time of the revolution. Vahid Salemi AP Photo