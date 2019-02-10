Bankrupt South Texas beef processor sold

A South Texas beef processor has been sold to a North Carolina real estate developer at a court-approved bankruptcy auction.
Corpus Christi-based Sam Kane Beef Processors had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month . In a statement, JDH Capital Co. of Charlotte, North Carolina, said it intends to make "meaningful investments in the processing plant and will continue to operate the business as a going concern.
The slaughterhouse had agreed in a July federal court settlement to pay nearly $38 million over 18 months that it owed to livestock sellers. Federal law requires next-business-day payment for livestock purchases. That was after the company was accused of violating a January 2017 order by the U.S. Department of Agriculture requiring the slaughterhouse to make payments when due.
