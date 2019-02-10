Business

Newport pushes for increase in hotel and meal taxes

The Associated Press

February 10, 2019 09:14 PM

NEWPORT, R.I.

Newport city councilors and the city manager are pushing for an additional 1 percent for hotel and meal taxes to go to local communities.

According to a Rhode Island state budget document, Newport received $2.61 million in hotel taxes and $2.44 million in meals and beverage taxes in fiscal 2018. The Newport Daily News reports City Manager Joseph Nicholson Jr. says the request could net Newport an additional $4 million.

Nicholson says the city would allocate the tax increase revenue toward paying off the $100 million-plus school bond the city expects to seek in coming years.

Local state legislators were present for a meeting with the City Council and Nicholson on Saturday, and have asked him to draft language for the city's proposed legislation.

  Comments  