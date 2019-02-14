Prepare for scarce parking and long lines at Sea-Tac Airport over the holiday weekend

You are not alone if you’re planning to fly out of our snowy area for sunnier climes.
Sea-Tac International Airport is warning that Thursday (Feb. 14) and Friday (Feb. 15) will be rough days for travelers heading out for the Presidents Day holiday weekend.
In a media alert, the airport noted that passenger traffic will be up significantly from usual numbers.
“A typical travel day during the slower winter season can see as few as 100,000 travelers per day, while an average day for the year brings 136,000 passengers to the airport,” the alert said. “On Thursday, the numbers swell to 145,000 with Friday increasing to 152,000 passengers going through Sea-Tac.”
On Monday, the airport expects 135,000 passengers. The projected least busiest days are Sunday and Tuesday.
Along with the crowds, the recent round of snowstorms has limited the number of available parking slots at the terminal garage.
“Due to the recent snow, the eighth floor of the airport parking garage is currently closed and parking is limited on other floors. Exceptionally high occupancy throughout the holiday is expected and alternatives to driving are strongly encouraged,” according to the alert.
For current information, airport officials recommend using the Sea-Tac Airport App for security checkpoint wait times, flight information, a terminal map and to search for restaurants, lounges, the meditation room or stores. More information and download links are available at https://www.portseattle.org/blog/apps-airport.
You can also get text updates by texting “Update” to 206-347-8045.
