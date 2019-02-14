Wyoming lawmakers choose Buffalo for new veterans facility

Wyoming lawmakers have decided to build a state-run nursing home for veterans in Buffalo after going back and forth between two potential host cities.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports the state Senate voted Thursday for the northern Wyoming town instead of Casper following weeks of location-changing amendments to legislation authorizing the construction.
State officials studied potential locations for the skilled nursing facility last year, recommending Casper, Buffalo and Sheridan as top options.
A Senate committee had previously selected Casper, which is centrally located in the state and has more medical infrastructure and skilled workers.
Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny says Buffalo, which is home to the Wyoming Veterans' Home, secured the final choice largely because of its potential to offer a continuum of care for residents at the home.
