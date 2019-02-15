Lawmaker seeks restrictions on offender location, release

Freedom Nitschke, center, and her son, Julian Martinez, 11, left, look at photos Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, during a news conference in Olympia, Wash., as Sen. Steve O'Ban, R-University Place, looks on at right. Nitschke took the photos in a hospital before her father, Tim Nitschke, who was disabled, died in 2018 while living in an adult group home after being allegedly attacked by a person with a history of violence who had been placed in the home. O'Ban said Friday that measures before the Washington Legislature would restrict what he described as a disproportionate placement of violent offenders in the area he represents after they are released from more restrictive facilities. Ted S. Warren AP Photo