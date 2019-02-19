Budget set for Idaho office that protects imperiled species

The Legislature's budget-setting committee has approved a 4.8 percent increase to $15 million for the governor's Office of Species Conservation.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Tuesday approved the budget that includes $640,000 for salmon habitat grants.
About $13.5 million of the agency's budget comes from federal money.
The state office works to protect and recover species listed under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Comments