UC Berkeley suspends professor accused of sexual harassment

UC Berkeley has suspended a tenured professor in the department of East Asian languages and cultures after finding that he sexually harassed a student and created a hostile work environment for her.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports professor Alan Tansman agreed on Nov. 20 to a two-year suspension with one year unpaid, and the other partially paid.
In a letter obtained by the newspaper, UC Berkeley Vice Provost Ben Hermalin tells Tansman's former students the unpaid suspension "represents a significant loss of income of over $190,000."
Neither Tansman nor his lawyers responded to requests for comment.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
UC Berkeley said in a statement released to The Chronicle that preserved the professor's anonymity that an investigation found that over two years he sexually harassed the student.
The statement added that the professor "denied, and continues to deny, the allegations."
Comments