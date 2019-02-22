Remains of Massachusetts pilot who crashed during WWII ID’d

This undated photo released Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Burleigh E. Curtis, of Holliston, Mass., who crashed in a World War II dive-bomb attack near Briouze, France, on June 13, 1944. The agency said the crash site was excavated in 2017 and Curtis' personal possessions and possible bones were recovered. His remains were confirmed on Dec. 13, 2018, using anthropological analysis, as well as historical and material evidence. MIA Accounting Agency via AP Defense POW