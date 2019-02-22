The Latest: UDOT spokesman: Repairs needed after tanker fire

The Latest on a fuel tanker fire on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City (all times local):
10:35 a.m.
A Utah Department of Transportation spokesman says crews need to do extensive repairs on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City following a fuel tanker explosion and fire Friday morning.
Department spokesman John Gleason says workers must repair a dozen concrete panels and replace 333 feet (101 meters) of concrete barrier as well as assess damage to the drainage system caused by an explosion when fuel from the tanker leaked into the pipes.
The southbound HOV lane and an additional traffic lane were reopened but it's not immediately clear whether the pending work will delay reopening additional lanes.
9:50 a.m.
Authorities say a tanker truck carrying about 8,000 gallons (30,283 liters) of fuel crashed on an interstate, erupting into flames near downtown Salt Lake City.
Utah Highway Patrol says a car hit a concrete barrier and then struck the diesel tanker on southbound lanes of Interstate 15 early Friday.
The truck rolled to its side, spilling fuel and bursting into flames. Firefighters had the blaze extinguished using foam after a few hours.
Utah High Patrol says both drivers were transported to hospitals, but they were not seriously injured.
The state Department of Transportation says the fire damaged the road, so it's not known when the interstate will fully reopen.
