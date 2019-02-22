Looking for a job? Seattle bosses want a ‘paradigm shift.’ Here’s what else employers want

What even is a paradigm shift anyway?

Whatever it is, Seattle employers really want it. That’s what British job posting aggregator AdView found in an analysis of the most-used (over-used?) jargon terms in American help-wanted ads.

The phrase “paradigm shift” was more than 17 times as likely to be used in job ads for Seattle than it was elsewhere in America.

Seattle isn’t the only city with some unimaginative hiring professionals.

Elsewhere in Washington, Spokane employers are “hungry for success” (4.4 times as likely).

Los Angeles might be home to the movie industry, but employers there are short on imagination. They used the term “all-rounder” nearly nine times as often as employers from other areas.

The Bay Area is really looking for “doers” (Oakland, 5.2 times the average) and the skill for “blue sky thinking” (San Francisco, a whopping 36.2 times more than the average). They must be hoping to “incentivise” people to move there (San Jose, 5.6 times the average).

But the real magic is happening in Anchorage, Alaska; Bakerfield, California; Laredo, Texas; and Wichita, Kansas; where they are all looking for a “wizard.”

And Honolulu? Well, they want a “ninja.”

Looking for a fun workplace environment? Portland job postings frequently use the words “Nerf guns.”

Southern California really loves “rockstars”; Chula Vista and Long Beach employers were at least three times as likely to seek that qualification from prospective job hunters.

Other terms that saw frequent use among American employers include “win-win,” “ground breaking,” “plan of action” and “touch base.”

A word of caution for people looking for work in Lexington, Kentucky, or Jacksonville, Florida: Employers there are really into “pain-points.” That particular turn of phrase was three times more common in Lexington and 1.4 times more common in Jacksonville.

You can search for the most common word in job posting in other areas, and also compare word usage between cities, by visiting https://adview.online/c/jargon-jobs/#/by-place/us-cities.