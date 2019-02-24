Grijalva to push for permanent ban on new mining claims

Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva, fifth from right, with tribal leaders and supporters of the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act, from left, Sarana Riggs, representing a coalition of environmental groups, Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, Carletta Tilousi of Havasupai Tribal Council, unidentified man, Matthew Putesoy and Claudius Putesoy of the Havasupai Tribal Council, Ethan Aumack, Executive Director, Grand Canyon Trust, back, Brad Powell, front, President, Arizona Wildlife Federation, Richard Powskey of the Hualapai Tribal Council, and an unidentified woman pose for a photo Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the South Rim, in Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. Grijalva is pushing to make a temporary ban on the filing of new mining claims in the Grand Canyon region permanent. Grand Canyon Trust via AP Amy S. Martin